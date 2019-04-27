|
POST, Franciscus. 17 September 1928 Amsterdam to 18 April 2019 Matamata. On Thursday 18th April 2019 at Pohlen Hospital Matamata. In his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Valerie and loved father of Maria and Warwick, and Andrew. Loved brother of Herman (deceased), Hendrick (deceased), Anna Maria (deceased), Adriana and Josephine. Good friend of many. Private service has been held at his request. The great thinker is finally at peace. "In nominus Patris, Filius et Spiritus Sanctus". In lieu of flowers donations to Pohlen Foundation Trust (https://pohlen.co.nz/home/ foundation/donate-now/) would be appreciated. The family wish to thank Father Leonard Danvers, close friends, Dr Dunn and the amazing staff at Pohlen Hospital for their care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
