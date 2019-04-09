|
|
|
HOGSDEN, Francis Thomas (Frank). Born May 13, 1928. Passed away on April 07, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lynda (Stockwell). So dearly loved by son, daughter in law and grandson; Ian, Debs, and Callum Hogsden (Australia). Revered and loved stepdad to Diana and David Comp, Alexa and Graham Brebner, and Kirsten Hoogendam - May and Peter May. Much loved Poppa and Great-Poppa to Angelica, Joshua, Cameron, Elesia, Natalia, Sophia, Damien, Sienna, Aaliyah, Marissa, and Meadow. Funeral service will take place at Oratia Combined Church, corner of Parker and West Coast Roads, Oratia. 1pm, Wednesday 10th April 2019. Donations to hospice gladly received.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More