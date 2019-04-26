Home

Francis Neal (Frank) CARLSON

CARLSON, Francis Neal, (Frank). On Wednesday, 24th April 2019, peacefully at Kimihia Home & Hospital, Huntly, in his 90th Year. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Cherished father and father in- law of Graham, Neal and Kate. Loved poppa of Wendy and Abe, Boyd and Rebecca, Kathryn, James and Stephen. Great poppa of Keane and Miller. A graveside service for Frank will be held at the Glen Murray Cemetery, Maurice Road, Glen Murray on Tuesday 30th April at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations in Frank's memory to Kimihia Home & Hospital would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Carlson Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
