HAYES, Francis Gregory (Frank). Passed away peacefully at Brittany House, Hastings on February 27, 2019. In his 91st year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Margaret for 66 years. Father of Catherine, Helen, and Mark. Grandfather of Christopher, and Sarah and Chris. Special great grandfather of Reece, Lukah, and Savannah. Special thanks to all the staff at Brittany House for their care and support. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the 'Hayes Family' C/o P O Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
