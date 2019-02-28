|
|
|
CREIGHTON, Frances Ridley (Fran). Peacefully on 26 February 2019. Aged 87. Dearly loved Wife of Fred for 60 years. Very loved Mother of Bronwyn and Adrian, and Jacqui and Andy. Loved Nana of David and Jonathan; Stephen and Rebekah; and Great Nana of Chloe and William, Joel and Eloise. ~At home in Heaven ~ A Celebration of Fran's life will be held at Hamilton Central Baptist Church, Charlemont Street at 11.30am on Saturday 2nd March 2019. All Communications to Creighton family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449 Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
