LOWERY, Finn Henry Mrkusic. Finn died Sunday 24 March 2019 aged 28, after a courageous battle with depression. Finn loved generously, enriching the lives of all around him. He was an adored husband to Rebecca, treasured son to Martin and Anna, and wonderful brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Our hearts ache with loss but are richer for having lived with Finn. Finn was an amazing man - a lawyer, Rhodes Scholar, head boy at Rangitoto College and captain of the New Zealand waterpolo team. More than that, he loved life, made the most of every day, and was universally adored by all who knew him. Finn was a beautiful young man. We will celebrate his life at 11am Saturday 30 March, St Joseph's Church, Takapuna (enter from 10 Dominion St). All welcome. Donations to the New Zealand Mental Health Foundation are welcome in lieu of flowers. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019