Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Femy SAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Femy SAMSON

Notice Condolences

Femy SAMSON Notice
SAMSON, Femy (formerly Baldwin). Loved wife and partner of Eddie, Doug and Dick. Loving mother of Ines and John, the late Gary and Carole, Kathy and Colin, Charlie and Nancy, Nancy and Ross. Adored Nana, Nana2 to many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved Aunty to many nieces and nephews. Beautiful lady now at rest. A celebration of Femy's life will be held at the Katikati RSA, Henry Rd, Katikati on Friday 8th March at 1.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.