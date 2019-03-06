|
SAMSON, Femy (formerly Baldwin). Loved wife and partner of Eddie, Doug and Dick. Loving mother of Ines and John, the late Gary and Carole, Kathy and Colin, Charlie and Nancy, Nancy and Ross. Adored Nana, Nana2 to many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved Aunty to many nieces and nephews. Beautiful lady now at rest. A celebration of Femy's life will be held at the Katikati RSA, Henry Rd, Katikati on Friday 8th March at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
