CARSWELL, Fay Winsome. On February 25th, 2019, peacefully at Cromwell House Hospital, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John Hugh Carswell and loved Mother and Mother in law of Diana and the late David Bethell, Jan and the late Ian Hutchinson and Christine. Loved Grandmother of Hugh, Emma and Sam and Ian-John and James and great Grandmother of Anna, Richard, Claudia and Jack, Oliver and Sophie and Louie and Georgie and Jules. A private family service has been held as Fay had requested.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
