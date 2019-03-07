Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay CARSWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Winsome CARSWELL

Notice Condolences

Fay Winsome CARSWELL Notice
CARSWELL, Fay Winsome. On February 25th, 2019, peacefully at Cromwell House Hospital, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John Hugh Carswell and loved Mother and Mother in law of Diana and the late David Bethell, Jan and the late Ian Hutchinson and Christine. Loved Grandmother of Hugh, Emma and Sam and Ian-John and James and great Grandmother of Anna, Richard, Claudia and Jack, Oliver and Sophie and Louie and Georgie and Jules. A private family service has been held as Fay had requested.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.