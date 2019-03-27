Home

Fay Lorraine (McPherson) MITCHELL

MITCHELL, Fay Lorraine (nee McPherson). Passed away peacefully Sunday 24th March 2019, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob and very much- loved mother of Vicki, Kerry and Donna and mother-in-law of Bruce and Terry. She was a devoted Nana of Juliette and Aidan, Brad and Libby, Mark, Natalie, Paul and Robyn, Amy and Nesh and Kelsey and great Nana to Lyla, Zoe, Ralph and Margot. Grateful thanks to Harbour Hospice team for your heartfelt exemplary care. A celebration of Fay's life will be at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 30th March at 1.00pm. Absent from the body, at home with the Lord - 2 Corinthians 5 vs 8



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
