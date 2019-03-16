|
|
|
STEWART, Fay Evelyn. On Wednesday 13th March 2019, suddenly after a short illness, surrounded by her family, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother of David, Christine and Jane, and mother in law to Dane and Nikki. Treasured Nana to Olivia, Taylor, Breannah, Scott, Emily, Hayden, Kasey and Sharnaye. Life as we know it has changed forever. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held at the Liberty Centre, 65 Wairaka Road, Whakatane at 1pm on Wednesday 20th March followed by a private cremation. A big thanks to the staff at Wellington Hospital I.C.U. Communications please to the Stewart family, c/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
