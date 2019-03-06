|
|
|
TOLICH, Evanka Ivy. 4th February 1931 - 4th March 2019. Peacefully aged 88 years. Loved Mother of Debbie and Graeme, Paul and Raewyn. Ivy's service will be held in The Holy Family Catholic Church 53 Cobham Road, Kerikeri Friday 8th March, 2019 at 11:00am followed by a private family cremation. Ivy will be at Debbie and Graeme's home in a closed coffin from Wednesday at 1:00pm for anyone wanting to visit. "Gone to be with her beloved Bruce." All communications to 021547112 or PO Box 77, Kaikohe 0440 Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
