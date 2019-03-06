Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
36 Rankin Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Evanka TOLICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evanka Ivy TOLICH

Notice Condolences

Evanka Ivy TOLICH Notice
TOLICH, Evanka Ivy. 4th February 1931 - 4th March 2019. Peacefully aged 88 years. Loved Mother of Debbie and Graeme, Paul and Raewyn. Ivy's service will be held in The Holy Family Catholic Church 53 Cobham Road, Kerikeri Friday 8th March, 2019 at 11:00am followed by a private family cremation. Ivy will be at Debbie and Graeme's home in a closed coffin from Wednesday at 1:00pm for anyone wanting to visit. "Gone to be with her beloved Bruce." All communications to 021547112 or PO Box 77, Kaikohe 0440 Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.