VICKERY, Evan Wakefield. Peacefully at home on April 7, 2019 after a long illness, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather and much loved father of Matthew, Rachel, and Andrea. Father-in-law of Dyan and special Grandpa to Abbey, Emily, and Samuel. The complete service will be held at Long Bay Baptist Church, 282 Glenvar Road, Torbay on Thursday 11 April at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore, PO Box 331129, Takapuna, 0740, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
