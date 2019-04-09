Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evan VICKERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan Wakefield VICKERY

Notice Condolences

Evan Wakefield VICKERY Notice
VICKERY, Evan Wakefield. Peacefully at home on April 7, 2019 after a long illness, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather and much loved father of Matthew, Rachel, and Andrea. Father-in-law of Dyan and special Grandpa to Abbey, Emily, and Samuel. The complete service will be held at Long Bay Baptist Church, 282 Glenvar Road, Torbay on Thursday 11 April at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore, PO Box 331129, Takapuna, 0740, would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.