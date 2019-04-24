|
CHUGG, Evan John. Passed away on 18th April 2019 at Auckland Hospital. Loved brother and brother in law of Bronwyn and Paul, Owen and Linda; loved uncle of Andrew and Jennie, Scott and Clare, Matthew and Elena, Cameron and Thamon; loved great uncle of Lily, Devon and Lachlan. Now at Peace. A Funeral will be held at No2 Chapel, Waikumete Crematorium on Tuesday, 30th April 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the Neurological Foundation in Evan's name.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
