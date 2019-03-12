|
MEAD, Eva, (Tet). Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 9th March 2019 at Cambridge Oakdale. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Fred. Loving and dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Irene and the Late Hugh (Cambridge), Rod and Donna (Gisborne), John and Sue (Walton), Garry and Mary (Taihape). Much loved Gran of 17 and Great-Gran of 36. Special thanks to Dr Ian Gilbertson and the Cambridge Oakdale Staff. "Treasured memories" A celebration of Mum's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 14th of March 2019 at 11:00am. All communications to The Mead Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge. 3434.
