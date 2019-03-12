Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva MEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva (Tet) MEAD

Notice Condolences

Eva (Tet) MEAD Notice
MEAD, Eva, (Tet). Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 9th March 2019 at Cambridge Oakdale. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Fred. Loving and dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Irene and the Late Hugh (Cambridge), Rod and Donna (Gisborne), John and Sue (Walton), Garry and Mary (Taihape). Much loved Gran of 17 and Great-Gran of 36. Special thanks to Dr Ian Gilbertson and the Cambridge Oakdale Staff. "Treasured memories" A celebration of Mum's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 14th of March 2019 at 11:00am. All communications to The Mead Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge. 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.