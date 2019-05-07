Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Eunice Jeanette (nee McDonald) (Jenny) MARKHAM

MARKHAM, Eunice Jeanette (Jenny) (nee McDonald). 26 January 1936 - 4 May 2019 Partner of Eric Jellyman, wife of the late Lionel Walker and James Markham. Mother of Tony and Deborah, Sherrill, Denise and Geoff, Peter and Helen, Paul and Theresa, Joanne and Andrew. Grandmother of 8, great grandmother of 16 and great great grandmother of 1. Passed away peacefully after a short illness in Waiuku. Many thanks to the Doctor's and staff at the (CHT) Estuary Village Rest Home, Waiuku. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to St John PO Box 112, Waiuku, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Jenny will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, West St, Pukekohe on Friday 10th May at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
