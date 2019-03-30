|
VULETICH, Eugene Lawrence (Gene). Peacefully on March 27, 2019, in Dargaville, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Phyllis. Loved Dad of Gina and Peter, Murray and Kim, Denise and Johnny. Loved Dida of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Gene will be held at the Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Totara Street, Dargaville, on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 1:30pm. All communications to the Vuletich family c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
