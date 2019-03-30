BOWDEN, Eugene (Gene). On March 27th 2019 at Lansdowne Rest Home after a long illness. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Val, loved father and father in-law of Terry, Ann and Jeff, Peter, Sharon and the late Gene, adored granddad to Nadine, Aaron, Zane, Emma, Michelle, Kyle and Sophie, and great granddad to Dillan, Kaleb, Sean and Aedan. " May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind always be at your back, may the sunshine warm your face and rains fall soft upon your fields. Until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand." A farewell service for Gene will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Monday 1st April 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimers New Zealand P O Box 11-288 Manners Street Post Shop Wellington 6142 would be much appreciated. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019