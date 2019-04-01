|
GRESLEY, Ethan Vaughn. Passed away peacefully in his mother's arms, surrounded by family at 10.03am on Friday 29th March 2019 in Waikato Hospital. Aged 19 years. Ethan battled bravely since Sunday 24th following a cardiac arrest and faced life with bravery and determination. Dearly loved son of Jo and cherished brother to Pierce and Xenith. He will always be greatly loved and missed as a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. A service to celebrate Ethan's life will be held at Waihi Beach RSA, Beach Road, Waihi Beach on Thursday 4th April at 11am followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Kids would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Communications to the Gresley family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
