|
|
|
Mc LEAN, Esm? Josephine. On April 30, 2019 peacefully at Kowhainui Rest Home, at the grand age of nearly 95 years young. Much loved and cherished wife of the late John. Loved Mum of Trevor and Mary (Christchurch), Bernard and Ruth (Christchurch), Mary and the late Bryan Gilbert (Feilding), Catherine Sloan (Wanganui), Yvonne and Dan King (Auckland). Loved Nana and Gran of Simon; Leith, Alice; Nathan, Hamish, Alicia; Sebastian; Lavinia, and Marcus. A loved Great Nana of Taylor, Sam; Joshua, and Max. Special thanks to staff of Kowhainui Rest Home for their loving care of Mum over the last 2 years. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Esm?in St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Rosary for Esm?will be recited in the Church on Friday Evening at 5.30pm Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More