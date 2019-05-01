Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Esme McLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esme Josephine McLEAN

Notice Condolences

Esme Josephine McLEAN Notice
Mc LEAN, Esm? Josephine. On April 30, 2019 peacefully at Kowhainui Rest Home, at the grand age of nearly 95 years young. Much loved and cherished wife of the late John. Loved Mum of Trevor and Mary (Christchurch), Bernard and Ruth (Christchurch), Mary and the late Bryan Gilbert (Feilding), Catherine Sloan (Wanganui), Yvonne and Dan King (Auckland). Loved Nana and Gran of Simon; Leith, Alice; Nathan, Hamish, Alicia; Sebastian; Lavinia, and Marcus. A loved Great Nana of Taylor, Sam; Joshua, and Max. Special thanks to staff of Kowhainui Rest Home for their loving care of Mum over the last 2 years. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Esm?in St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Rosary for Esm?will be recited in the Church on Friday Evening at 5.30pm Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.