|
|
|
TORCKLER, Esma Aileen (nee Browne). Passed away peacefully 23 April 2019, after a short illness, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of Keith for 63 years, mother of Lorrance and Cheryl, Brohn and Linda, Chris, Craig and Tanya, Paul and Sharon, Sue. Treasured Nana to 16 Grand children and partners, 10 great grand children. Sadly missed by all her family. God looked around His garden and found an empty place, He then looked down from heaven and saw your weary face. He put His arms around you and whispered come and rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best. A celebration of Esma's life will be held at the Wellsford Church of Christ on Wednesday 1 May at 11am, followed by interment at the Mangawhai (Tara) Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More