TE MOANANUI, Eruini Taharua (Eddie). Lt Col, MBE, ED and Bar, UN Service Medal. Born 7 November 1934. Passed away peacefully in Whangarei, on 27 March 2019, in his 85th year. Loved partner of Maureen, loving husband of Glen (deceased). Father to Debbie and Allan (deceased), Malcolm, Richard and Kate. Koro to Emma, Olivia, Maggie and Sophie. Koroua nui to Stella, Edward, MaryJane and Theodore. Son of Edwin (deceased) and Alma (deceased). Eldest brother of Roy (deceased), Gloria (deceased), Mirth, Elaine, Alvena (deceased), Jeanette (deceased), David (deceased), Michael and Deane. Our thanks to Radius Rimu Park Kamo for their wonderful care. Eddie has been cremated and his ashes scattered in the Coromandel as he wished. A memorial service for Eddie will be held at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Sunday 14 April at 1pm to celebrate his life. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Foundation would be appreciated. Aroha nui
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
