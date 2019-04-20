|
|
|
GLAUS, Ernst (Ernie). Born January 1, 1941 in Switzerland. Passed away suddenly on April 16, 2019 at North Shore Hospital, his beloved wife Martha and friends by his side. Much loved brother, uncle and brother-in-law to family and friends in Switzerland, Canada and England. A private cremation will take place in accordance with Ernie's wishes. Sincere thanks to the Staff at Waitakere and North Shore Hospital for their utmost professional care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, any donation can be made to St. John Ambulance. We will celebrate Ernie's life at a later stage. One of nature's true gentlemen.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
