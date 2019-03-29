|
MITCHELL, Ernest William (Ernie). Passed away peacefully on 28 March 2019 at Middlemore Hospital in his 92nd year. Treasured husband and soulmate of the late Betty Valerie Mitchell. Adored father of Heather and the late George Schlegel, Alison and Bill Donaldson, Craig Mitchell, and Pamela and Mark Little. Very special Poppy to his 11 grand children and 20 great grandchildren. You will always be close to our hearts and special memories will be with us forever. At Ernie's request a private cremation has been held. Sincere thanks to the Staff of Middlemore Hospital for their wonderful care of Ernie.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
