Ernest Frederick (Fred) CATT

Ernest Frederick (Fred) CATT Notice
CATT, Ernest Frederick (Fred). Passed away peacefully on 5 May 2019 at Ranfurly Hospital in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved Dad of Peter and Sharyn, and David and Leigh, treasured Granddad of Alex and Ben, and Bella and Emily. Thank you for the memories. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, Auckland on Thursday 9 May 2019 at 10 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
