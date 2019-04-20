Home

FARRELL, Eric William (Bill). (Regtl. No. 361370, Gunner Sergeant, RNZA). Passed away at home, on 18th April, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joanna. Beloved Dad of Gina and Jacqui, beloved father-in-law of Josh and Guy, and Terry. Much loved 'Pops' of Samantha and Ollie, Holly and Oliver. Beloved step-Dad to Vaughan and Jo, Melanie and Pat, and much loved 'Pops' to Jarrod, Mia, Olivia, Josh, Maddie and Kai. 'You will be loved and remembered always.' A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 104 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Friday 26th April at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 49, Thames 3540.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
