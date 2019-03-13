|
BLOMFIELD, Eric William. Loving husband of Maureen for 56 years. Adored father to Sandra and Wayne and father-In-law to Jo and Pete. Beloved Grandfather of Pierce, Boston, Cooper, Madison and Poppa of Jack. Passed away on 10th March 2019 surrounded by his family. He will be forever in our hearts. Special thanks to Addlight and the wonderful staff at Northhaven Hospital for their loving care of Eric. Funeral Thursday 14th March at 1pm at Dils, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
