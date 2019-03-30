Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric EDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Kempster EDGE

Notice Condolences

Eric Kempster EDGE Notice
EDGE, Eric Kempster. 5 January 1926 - 27 March 2019. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Florence for 64 years. Cherished father of Ruth, Eileen and Melanie and father in law of Ron and Chris, loved and respected grandfather of Kathleen and Thom, Chrissy and Isaac, Janie and Jason and Reuben and Anna. Beloved great grandfather of Theo, Sol, Riley, Jordan, Bailey, Maddy, Kaelyn, Ty and wee Arthur. Loved brother of Brenda and cousin of Elizabeth (in England). Eric's farewell will be held at Faithfull Funeral Home, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Monday 1 April at 2pm. In Lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made in Eric's name to Alzheimers NZ. A special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of North Shore Hospital for their heroic intervention and care and to Milton Court Rest Home, for looking after him so well this past month. All Communications to 'The Edge family' can be sent to '[email protected]' or text 021 505361



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.