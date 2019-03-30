EDGE, Eric Kempster. 5 January 1926 - 27 March 2019. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Florence for 64 years. Cherished father of Ruth, Eileen and Melanie and father in law of Ron and Chris, loved and respected grandfather of Kathleen and Thom, Chrissy and Isaac, Janie and Jason and Reuben and Anna. Beloved great grandfather of Theo, Sol, Riley, Jordan, Bailey, Maddy, Kaelyn, Ty and wee Arthur. Loved brother of Brenda and cousin of Elizabeth (in England). Eric's farewell will be held at Faithfull Funeral Home, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Monday 1 April at 2pm. In Lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made in Eric's name to Alzheimers NZ. A special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of North Shore Hospital for their heroic intervention and care and to Milton Court Rest Home, for looking after him so well this past month. All Communications to 'The Edge family' can be sent to '[email protected]' or text 021 505361







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019