CASTLE, Eric John. On April 7, 2019, aged 89 years, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Ursula (dec), loving father and father-in-law of David and Ellen, Judith (dec) and Tom, proud Grandpa of Aaron, Christopher (dec), Sarah, Jenna, and Michael, and Great Grandpa of Jake, Leah, Abby, Tatum, Leo and Macy. Loved brother and brother-in- law of David (dec) and June (dec), Joan and Gerry (dec), Adela and Andrew. A funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton on Friday, April 12 at 12.00pm to be followed by a private cremation. No flowers please, but donations to The Wellington Neurology Department Research Fund, CMU Wellington Regional Hospital, Private Bag 7902, Wellington 6242, will acknowledge the wonderful care and attention given to Eric. Ninness Funeral Home (04) 237-4174 www.ninness.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
