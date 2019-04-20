Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric MAETZIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric George MAETZIG

Notice Condolences

Eric George MAETZIG Notice
MAETZIG, Eric George. Passed away peacefully on 17th April 2019 at Kenwyn Home (Te Aroha) aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband for 60 years of Margaret, cherished father and father-in- law of Kevin and Jane Maetzig, Susan and Richard Greenville, Julie Sweeney and Paul. Adored grandad of Glen and Sarah; Kayla, Kirsty, Selina and Steven; Kurt, Taine, Tayla and Brooke; and great- grandad to Layla and Leo. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Te Aroha, 1pm Monday 22nd April. 'We are and then we are not, like the blowing of a candle, or the closing of a door, we go to sleep.' Broadway Funeral Home, FDANZ.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.