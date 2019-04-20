|
|
|
MAETZIG, Eric George. Passed away peacefully on 17th April 2019 at Kenwyn Home (Te Aroha) aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband for 60 years of Margaret, cherished father and father-in- law of Kevin and Jane Maetzig, Susan and Richard Greenville, Julie Sweeney and Paul. Adored grandad of Glen and Sarah; Kayla, Kirsty, Selina and Steven; Kurt, Taine, Tayla and Brooke; and great- grandad to Layla and Leo. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Te Aroha, 1pm Monday 22nd April. 'We are and then we are not, like the blowing of a candle, or the closing of a door, we go to sleep.' Broadway Funeral Home, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
