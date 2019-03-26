Home

Eric ABBOTT

ABBOTT, Eric. Passed away on 24th March 2019 in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Muriel. Much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Steve, Peter and Wendy. Loved Granddad of Scott, Laura and Anne. Eric will be greatly missed. Grateful thanks to the staff of Evelyn Page and Ward 3 North Shore Hospital. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at St. Chad's Anglican Church, 117 Centreway Road, Orewa on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Eric's memory to the Heart Foundation. www.heartfoundation.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
