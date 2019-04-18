Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid CLEEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Mary (Simpson) CLEEVE

Notice Condolences

Enid Mary (Simpson) CLEEVE Notice
CLEEVE, Enid Mary (nee Simpson). On 16 April 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Kingdon Cleeve, and much loved mother of John, Mary and Rex, mother-in-law of Carol and Alistair and grandmother of Jonathan, Wade Bryn and Jessica. In her 96th year. A remarkably resilient lady with a loving and gracious personality, Enid was adored by all who know her. Thanks to the staff at Lady Allum Rest Home for their dedicated care. By Enid's request, a private gathering will be held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.