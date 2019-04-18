|
|
|
CLEEVE, Enid Mary (nee Simpson). On 16 April 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Kingdon Cleeve, and much loved mother of John, Mary and Rex, mother-in-law of Carol and Alistair and grandmother of Jonathan, Wade Bryn and Jessica. In her 96th year. A remarkably resilient lady with a loving and gracious personality, Enid was adored by all who know her. Thanks to the staff at Lady Allum Rest Home for their dedicated care. By Enid's request, a private gathering will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
