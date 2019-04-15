|
|
|
WASHER-HARTLEY, Emma Margaret. On 14th April 2019, peacefully at home. Loved wife of Steven Hartley. Loved only daughter of Peter and Sally and loved sister of Matthew and John. Requiem Mass for Emma will be celebrated in St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Cameron Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 17th April at 1pm followed by interment in the Pyes Pa Cemetery. Flowers are respectfully declined. Donations to Waipuna Hospice P O Box 1156, Tauranga 3144 in Emma's memory would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Parking is available in the council carpark with entrances off Elizabeth Street and First Avenue. All messages to the Washer and Hartley Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
