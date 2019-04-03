|
KNAUF, Emma Louva (Emma) (nee Guttenbeil). On April 03, 2018 Born July 20, 1945 The smartest and most beautiful wife, Mum and Nana we could have ever wanted. Your legacy of kindness, unlimited ability to love and wonderful, crazy sense of humour will live on forever in the family you created. Rest easy Mum, words will never be enough to show you how much you were and are still so perfectly loved and missed every minute of every day a year after your sudden passing. Love always, your husband, John, children Angeline and Bruce, Jason and Karina, Carol and Chris, Ian and Kristie and all your grandchildren
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
