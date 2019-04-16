|
|
|
HANCOCK, Elwyn Herbert. (15 December 1928 - 11 April 2019) Elwyn passed away peacefully at Althorp Dementia Care, Tauranga on 11 April 2019, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of 50 years to the late Norma and partner of Maeve for the past 17 years. Dearest Dad, father and father-in-law of Paul & Rohanne, Norelly & Stephen. Treasured Poppa to Matthew, Kayla, Elysse, Aimee and Timothy and Great Grand-Poppa to Matilda. A Private Cremation has been held. A Celebration Service of Elwyn's life will be advised by the family at a later date. Messages to the family c/- 117 Hoonhay Road Christchurch 8025
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
