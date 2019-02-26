|
|
|
LAUS, Elvira Veronika. On 25 February 2019at Hospice Waikato aged 46 years. Loved wife of Dean. Fierce mum of Antonio. Best friend to Azariah. Daughter to Naumai and Dalibor Laus. Best friend to Barbara. Special member of a much wider family. A service for Elvira will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Thursday, 28 February 2019at 10.30am followed by burial. All communications to the Laus family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
