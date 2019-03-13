Home

Elvie Enid HENDERSON

HENDERSON, Elvie Enid. Passed away peacefully on 11 March 2019. Our beloved Bub, Mum and Nanny. "Rest in peace darling." Daughter of Robert and Florence. Sister of Eileen, Robert, Fred, Peggy and Jim. Mother of Elizabeth. Grandmother of Lisa, Michael and Great-Grandmother of Remy, Neria, Mihi and Iri. Grateful thanks to all at ward 5 Middlemore Hospital, Dr. S. Chang and all at Leabank Medical Centre. "Until we meet again, love you always." A private family service will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
