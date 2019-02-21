NEWMAN, Elsie (nee Bawden). Born May 7 1919, passed away on February 18, 2019 having grown up in Dairy Flat. Elsie spent most of her life in Northcote point. Elsie passed away peacefully on Monday 18 February 2019 in wonderful care at Summerset Monterey Park following a terminal stroke there on Saturday February 9. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. A very special person and mother to Gary and Carole, David and Jan, Diane and Heinz Wegner, Brian and Diane. Grandmother to 12, great grandmother to 11 and Auntie to over 30. Loved by her surviving sister Isabelle Weidman (USA) and her families. A blessing to have around so long, for her love, caregiving, encouragement and especially her cooking and hospitality towards everyone she met. Now with the Lord, but forever in our hearts and lives. The funeral service will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Church Street, Northcote Point on Monday 25 February at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to Newman Family, C/- Po Box 302-524, North Harbour Mail 0731.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019