MacQUIBBAN, Elsie Jane. At Radius Kensington on 14th March 2019, aged 90. Eldest daughter of the late Elspet and Francis MacQuibban. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret(deceased) and Roy Monck (deceased), John (deceased) and Noeline, Alec (Australia), George and Jean (Australia), Douglas (deceased) , Gordon and Lorna. Aunt, great aunt, and great great, aunt to many. Special thanks to the staff at Radius Kensington for their wonderful care over the last 14 months. A service for Elsie will be held on Monday, March 18 2019 at 11am at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton. All communications to PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
