PENNEY, Elma Nellie (nee Hrstich). World traveller, dress maker, gardener, tennis player and loyal friend. Member of the Northern Wairoa Society and the Dalmatian Historical Society. Three-year resident at Catherine Lodge, 663 Mount Albert Road. Died peacefully on 13 April 2019, a month before her 95th birthday. Mother of Rodney and Raewyn. Grandmother to 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A service for Elma will be held at 11am on Wednesday 17 April at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
