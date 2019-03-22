Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen STYLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Ruth STYLES

Notice Condolences

Ellen Ruth STYLES Notice
STYLES, Ellen Ruth. 12 April 1937 - 20 March 2019. Passed away peacefully at Bruce McLaren Rest Home. "She will be incredibly missed by many - Dancing to the end." Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Kaye and Tracey and Andrew. Loved Nanny of Tash, Josh, Holly and Leyla, great Nanny of Keira and Kelsie, and loved aunty. The family would like to acknowledge all the support and care around mum at Bupa Wattle Downs and Bruce McLaren, and also, her Palmerston North GP of many years Doctor Michael Ivan Yee. A service for Ellen will be held in The Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, corner Walter McDonald and Picton Streets, Howick on Monday 25 March at 1.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.