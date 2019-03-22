|
|
|
STYLES, Ellen Ruth. 12 April 1937 - 20 March 2019. Passed away peacefully at Bruce McLaren Rest Home. "She will be incredibly missed by many - Dancing to the end." Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Kaye and Tracey and Andrew. Loved Nanny of Tash, Josh, Holly and Leyla, great Nanny of Keira and Kelsie, and loved aunty. The family would like to acknowledge all the support and care around mum at Bupa Wattle Downs and Bruce McLaren, and also, her Palmerston North GP of many years Doctor Michael Ivan Yee. A service for Ellen will be held in The Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, corner Walter McDonald and Picton Streets, Howick on Monday 25 March at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
