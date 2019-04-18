Home

Elizabeth Whynn (Betty) BEATRICE

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Whynn (Betty) BEATRICE Notice
BEATRICE, Elizabeth Whynn (Betty). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 16 April 2019. Loving Mother of Syd Poffley; Brian Poffley; Delia Spiers; & Teresa Whynn. Cherished Grandmother & Great grandmother of many. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am on Saturday 20 April 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the family of the late 'Betty Whynn' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0112. Betty had a colourful outlook on life; therefore please wear vibrant attire to her celebration service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
