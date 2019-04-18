|
BEATRICE, Elizabeth Whynn (Betty). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 16 April 2019. Loving Mother of Syd Poffley; Brian Poffley; Delia Spiers; & Teresa Whynn. Cherished Grandmother & Great grandmother of many. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am on Saturday 20 April 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the family of the late 'Betty Whynn' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0112. Betty had a colourful outlook on life; therefore please wear vibrant attire to her celebration service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
