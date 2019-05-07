Home

Elizabeth (Betty) WHITEFIELD

WHITEFIELD, Elizabeth (Betty). Passed away on the 5th May 2019 surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald Eric, adored mother of Judith, Ronald and John and loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to many. Our Queen of Hearts, you will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 9th May at 12:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
