WARD, Sister Elizabeth (Elizabeth May). rsj Formerly known as Sister John Berchmans. On April 12, 2019 peacefully at Mary MacKillop Care, Mission Bay. Much loved member of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Loved daughter of the late Francis and Clara Ward, loved aunt of her niece Mary and nephews John, Dave, and their families. May Elizabeth be at peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Mary MacKillop Centre, 56 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay, Auckland on Wednesday 17 April at 1.00pm to be followed by interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held at the above Chapel on Tuesday evening 16 April at 6.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
