JOSEPHSON, Elizabeth Muriel. On 12 April 2019, passed away peacefully at home in her 93rd year. Wife of the late Peter. Mother of Matthew, Rose, Sally and Dan. Mother in law of Al, Tracey, and Gary. Grandmother of Henry, Molly, Luke, Jake, Lucy and Tim. Will be fondly remembered. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 17 April at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
