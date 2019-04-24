Home

Elizabeth (Betty) KLEIN

Elizabeth (Betty) KLEIN Notice
KLEIN, Elizabeth (Betty). Passed away on 23 April 2019 at Ambridge Rose Manor in her 94th year. Beloved wife the late Laszlo Klein. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bondi and Teena. Loved Nagymama of Karina and the late Travis, and Great-Nagymama of Tyla, Riley and Eden. God has you in his keeping, We have you in our hearts. The Family thanks the staff of Ambridge Rose Manor for their loving care of Betty. All inquiries to Davis Funeral Home, Pakuranga. Phone 09-576-7108.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
