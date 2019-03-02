Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth MULLOOLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Josephine (Liz) MULLOOLY

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Josephine (Liz) MULLOOLY Notice
MULLOOLY, Elizabeth, Josephine (Liz). Passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, 1 March 2019 with family by her side. Much loved Wife of Neil and mother of Karen and Andrew, Jo and Simon, Sarah and James. Adored by her grandchildren Isaac, Samantha, Nathan, Emme, Hayden, Jacob, Annie, Laura and Pippa. A service to celebrate Liz's life will be held at St Albans Presbyterian Church, 339 Albert Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday 6 March 2019 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Mullooly family c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity. Liz is supportive of ASD Connex, Taranaki and Social Socks, Palmerston North.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.