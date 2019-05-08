Home

Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
Elizabeth Jean MITCHELL

Elizabeth Jean MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL, Elizabeth Jean. Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford on Tuesday, 7th May 2019. Aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mum of Peter and Katie; Bronwyn and Lindsay Lash. Treasured grandma of Alice and Grace; Duncan and Joanna and adored great grandma. All messages to the Mitchell family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Jean at The Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Cnr Regan & Juliet Streets, Stratford on Saturday, 11th May at 11am. Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
