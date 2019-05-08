|
|
|
MITCHELL, Elizabeth Jean. Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford on Tuesday, 7th May 2019. Aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mum of Peter and Katie; Bronwyn and Lindsay Lash. Treasured grandma of Alice and Grace; Duncan and Joanna and adored great grandma. All messages to the Mitchell family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Jean at The Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Cnr Regan & Juliet Streets, Stratford on Saturday, 11th May at 11am. Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
