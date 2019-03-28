Home

Elizabeth Catherine MCQUEEN

Elizabeth Catherine MCQUEEN Notice
McQUEEN, Elizabeth Catherine. Passed away peacefully Tuesday 26th March 2019. The loved and loving wife of Peter. Loved mother of Duncan and Jean, Kirsty and Mark, Ewen and Rachel, Malcolm and Alexandra. Loving grandmother to Andrew, Matthew, Sarah, Isaac, Josiah, Samuel, Benjamin and Sofia. Service at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, 151 Lake Rd Belmont, Monday 1st April at 10.30 am. John 6: 40: 'For my Father's will is that everyone who looks to the Son and believes in him shall have eternal life, and I will raise them up at the last day'.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
