Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth HOWLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Anne (Toogood) HOWLAND

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Anne (Toogood) HOWLAND Notice
HOWLAND, Elizabeth Anne (nee Toogood). Suddenly after a brief illness at Waikato Hospital C.C.U on the 23rd April 2019, In her 90th year. Beloved wife for 65 years to Jim. Much loved Mum to Pauline and Warwick. Dearly loved and respected Aunt of her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Putaruru St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held at the Rangiura Home Hall, Matai Crescent, Putaruru on Monday 29th April at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.