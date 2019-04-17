|
|
|
LE CLERC, Eleonore Rebekka. Eleonore, our beloved friend, taken home to be with her Lord on 13th April, 2019, at St, Margaret's Hospital, aged 92 years. We remember Eleonore's kindness and the generosity shown to her many dear friends. Join us to celebrate Eleonore's life and the wonderful memories that will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Eleonore clung to the old rugged cross and has now exchanged it for a crown. Go in peace and love, Margaret. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 23rd April, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. All communications to P O Box 21-113, Henderson Auckland 0650.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
